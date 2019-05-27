Telangana: Be friendly, DOST coordinators told

By | Published: 1:26 am

Hyderabad: Convener of Degree Online Services Telangana (DOST), R Limbadri on Monday appealed coordinators from various Help Line Centres (HLC) to be friendly with the students in resolving their outstanding issues and be cooperative with the system.

On Monday, the DOST Convenor held a detailed meeting with all the 92 DOST Help Line Centres (HLCs) in the State to update the process of DOST and to find solutions to the technical doubts that the coordinators of HLCs and students may face.

All the representatives from HLCs attended the meeting and took clarifications from technical support staff from Centre for Good Governance (CGG) and Mee Seva. Many issues that could crop-up were demonstrated, solved and illustrated with examples, a press release added.