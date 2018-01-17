Telangana beckons adventure tourists

By | Published: 12:54 am

Hyderabad: Adventure tourism in Telangana is all set to soar to new heights in 2018, with the Department of Tourism deciding to turn its attention towards this untapped realm.

Boating at Laknavaram Lake, rock climbing at Bhongir Fort and several other adventure sports are already attracting crowds from other States, but the Department plans to amplify the thrill by streamlining existing activities and adding new ones.

“Rock climbing at the 700-ft Bhongir Fort hill has gained international attention. We have many domestic and foreign tourists coming here. Similarly, there is great potential for water sports such as river rafting in the State, since we have rivers and rocks in abundance. We shall structure and organise existing adventure sports in the State, and then add more activities wherever we see the scope,” Tourism Commissioner Sunita Bhagwat told ‘Telangana Today’.

The Union Ministry of Tourism has formulated new guidelines for minimum standards in adventure tourism activities such as mountaineering, trekking, paragliding, bungee jumping and river rafting. Once these guidelines are issued, Telangana Tourism will start implementation aggressively, while also making registration of adventure tour operators compulsory.

“There are adventure tour operators in the State who have not registered with the government. Making registration compulsory helps the government in monitoring activities and ensuring safety of tourists. It also helps tour operators as genuine ones can attract more tourists by flaunting their government authorisation,” said Bhagwat.

It is not just adventure sports that will get a boost. Tourism related to business, culture and heritage has been on the rise in Telangana and its capital, and Telangana Tourism plans to shift gears here as well.

“We have installed 20 touch-screen monitors at major heritage sites in the State, and more will be added soon. Business tourism is on a great upward spiral in Hyderabad, and as a collateral benefit, we are seeing a boost in tourist footfall at nearby sites such as Anantagiri Hills. Many business delegates who come to Hyderabad for seminars visit Anantagiri Hills in their spare time. As such, we shall be improving amenities at tourism spots in all districts, because they need more assistance than those in Hyderabad, which are already well taken care of,” the Tourism Commissioner said.

Plans to conduct more roadshows in 2018

Telangana Tourism conducted 14 road shows in 2017, exploring mostly Tier I cities in the north and the northeast. For 2018, the plan is to penetrate markets in Tier II cities, Tourism Commissioner Sunita Bhagwat said.

“Roadshows benefit us greatly. In the immediate aftermath of the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh, many people in India were confused about the new capital, as also the tourism spots in the two Telugu States. During our roadshows, we realised that there are many who thought Hyderabad was capital of the residual State of Andhra Pradesh.

If this is the level of confusion, imagine what are the chances that tourists from faraway States would know about tourist spots tucked away in small districts here? Because road shows provide us the opportunity to showcase our culture, heritage, and tourism potential to the public in a direct, hassle-free manner, they are highly effective in attracting tourists. In 2018, we will explore more Tier II cities than Tier I,” said Bhagwat.

As a result of road shows in 2017, several tour operators from Haryana came here for familiarisation tours, she said, expressing hope that tourist inflow from Haryana would be higher this year.

Warangal emerging as one of the top contenders

Hyderabad is no more the only major tourist destination in the State, with Warangal emerging fast as a worthy contender for the top spot.

“Telangana Tourism is keen on attracting crowds to Warangal, since the heritage city has hundreds of years of history to enthral tourists. We have seen a rise in both foreign and domestic tourism here, and we plan to promote the city better in 2018. The Union Ministry of Tourism awarded Warangal as ‘Best Heritage City’ in September 2017, and this badge of honour will certainly help in boosting tourism,” said Tourism Commissioner Sunita Bhagwat.

A ‘Museum on Wheels’ run by Telangana Tourism is also getting excellent response from schoolchildren, with several schools asking for more shows by the bus, Bhagwat added.

“Educational tourism provides intellectual gain to young students, with the special bus broadcasting knowledge of the rich heritage, culture and history of Telangana. We will take the bus to more schools this year,” she added.