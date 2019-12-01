Telangana Bengali Film Festival organises workshop

By | Published: 8:08 pm

Telangana Bengali Film festival is organising a one-of-its-kind Acting and Theatre Workshop with prominent theatre and film personalities like Mohammad Ali Baig and Debasish Sen Sharma.

The workshop will be conducted in two phases. The first phase will be utilised to train the participants in the nitty-gritty of theatre and in the second phase, they will be trained in front of the camera.

Participants will also get a chance to watch the screenings of some much-lauded award-winning films and interact with their top stars during an interactive session.

The workshop is from December 6 to 8 at Prasads Lab, Banjara Hills and the entry fee is Rs 200.

