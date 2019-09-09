‘Telangana better placed than others’

By | Published: 12:11 am 12:42 am

Hyderabad: Thanks to the leverage that Telangana enjoys on account of its economic growth and fiscal discipline, the State is relatively in a better position than other States in these time of a glum economy.

“The situation in several other States is much worse than ours. According to Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report, Punjab, Karnataka and Haryana have registered a minus growth rate,” Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao said in the State Assembly on Monday.

Presenting the State budget for 2019-20, Chandrashekhar Rao said that when compared to other States, Telangana was in a slightly better position. “Because of the leverage the State has due to its economic growth and fiscal discipline, it could raise funds from other financial institutions. Within the limits of FRBM and following the Centre’s guidelines, the State has been raising funds from financial institutions,” he said, adding that the State government had decided to utilise the extra budgetary funds for the construction of major irrigation projects in the State.

The Chief Minister, stating that the economic slowdown had adversely impacted all the sectors, said there was in fact negative growth in many key sectors, which mirrored the prevailing economic situation. The official data put out by the institutions connected with these sectors present a gloomy picture, he added.

Quoting from a recent report by Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), he said automobile production all over the country was down by 33 per cent. The sale of vehicles had come down by 10.65 per cent. Since there were no buyers for the vehicles already manufactured, several top companies had stopped production temporarily, he said, which led to drop in taxes from the purchase of vehicles.

“Sale of petrol, diesel, and auto spare parts had also declined resulting in drop in VAT collections. Lakhs of people have lost their jobs and employment opportunities. The fact that around 3.5 lakh persons lost their jobs in the automobile sector which indicates the severity of the situation,” Rao said.

Pointing out that there was a decline in air traffic from 11.6 per cent to minus 0.3 per cent, he said there was a resultant decline in air passengers of 11.9 per cent. Air cargo transport growth rate too had declined by 10.6 per cent.

Stating that since there was a fall in demand for all commodities, railway wagon booking growth rate declined from 4.1 per cent to 1.6 per cent. Since several industrial units had shut down, coal mining had stopped in several mines. With this, the growth in coal mining also decreased from 10.6 per cent to minus 5.1 per cent, the Chief Minister said and added that the Rupee exchange value was also falling steadily.

For the first time in the history, the US Dollar value against rupee had touched Rs 72.43 now, he said. “All these facts and figures that I have stated are being talked about on a daily basis all over the world,” he added.

