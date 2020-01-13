Telangana: Bhainsa town witnesses communal tension

By | Published: 1:47 pm 2:09 pm

Nirmal: Tension prevailed when a group torched around 10 motor bikes belonging to another group following a communal clash in Bhainsa town on Sunday midnight. Armed forces, led by Superintendent of Police C Shashidhar Raju, were deployed in a colony of the town for preventing untoward incidents.

Some unknown youngsters sounded horn of his motorbike in a colony, titled Korva Colony, in the midnight, annoying the residents, who were asleep and reprimanded the bikers. Following the escalation of communal; tension, authorities have suspended internet services all over the district. Scores of members of a section, reportedly, rushed to the colony set motorbikes and some houses, belonging to another section, ablaze. They allegedly targeted home of a right wing organization’s leader.

The rioters are said to have resorted to attacking cops who reached the town for controlling the tension. They reportedly cut pipes of fire engines which were pressed for dousing flames in the colony. They indulged in looting of some houses. About eight police officials including SP Shashidhar Raju sustained minor injuries in the incident.

Upon learning about the tension, Nirmal Collector M Prashanti visited the town and took stock of the situation. She found out the reasons that led to the clash. She instructed cops to take steps restore peace in the town. It is learned that Police Sub-Division Officers (DSPs) who were in the past, and Ramagundam CP V Satyanarayana, SPs of neighboring districts were roped in to control the situation.

Both Collector and SP were not available over the phone for a comment. A press statement is likely to be released in the afternoon.

