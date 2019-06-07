Telangana bids for Giga-scale battery unit

By | Published: 10:49 pm

Hyderabad: Telangana State entered the fray to bag the Centre’s accord for setting up a Giga-scale Li-ion battery manufacturing plant. Chief Secretary SK Joshi reiterated the commitment and readiness of the State to establish the plant and explained in detail to the NITI Aayog about Telangana being ideally suited for hosting 5GWh capacity battery manufacturing plant as envisioned by the Union government.

During a video conference conducted by NITI Aayog chief executive officer Amitabh Kant with the Chief Secretaries of all States on Friday, Joshi gave a presentation on the State’s capabilities and preparedness for setting up the plant. The State government has readily available land bank of 200 acres close to the airport and Outer Ring Road, with ready to supply power and water at discount as well as access to skilled workforce.

At least five States are expected to be chosen for the new initiative of the Central government and Telangana placed itself in the race. NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant appreciated the Telangana Chief Secretary for expressing interest to set up the battery manufacturing plant in this regard.

The Central government recently formed the National Mission on Transformative Mobility and Smart Storage, comprising an inter-ministerial steering committee of secretaries headed by the CEO of NITI Aayog. As per the Mission, the chosen States should create demand as per the Central government’s mandate of converting all three-wheelers in India to electric by 2023 and converting all two-wheelers to electric by 2025. These incentives include soft loans to the State power distribution companies, rooftop installations and microgrids.

Chief Secretary Joshi stated that Telangana State qualifies for all the criteria for selection including single window mechanism under TS-iPASS, encumbrance free land, trunk infrastructure, access to adequate utilities at rational rates, including subsidies and incentives to ancillary units. Further, the State already has one of the most proactive and business-friendly electronics manufacturing policy in the country and has India’s largest electronic manufacturing cluster close Rajiv Gandhi International Airport.