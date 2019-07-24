Telangana BIE aims to go error-free

By | Published: 12:39 am

Hyderabad: Some lessons are hard to forget. Ask the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (BIE), which is still smarting after the fiasco it is landed itself in after a basketful of errors in the results of the Intermediate Public Examinations (IPE) conducted in March.

Apart from a few immediate measures such as several levels of cross checking and going in for parallel processing of results by three different agencies, the Board plans to adopt an onscreen evaluation system for the Intermediate public examinations from next year.

This move, which will add to the recently revamped evaluation process, is to ensure an error-free evaluation of annual as well as supplementary exams. To start with, the Board wants to introduce the new system for evaluation of answer scripts of languages in the annual exams, which will be held in March 2020 and later, extend it to other subjects as well in a phased manner. The new system will not just ensure error-free evaluation, but will also enable the Board to supply scanned copies of evaluated answer scripts to the candidates.

Currently, BIE uses the onscreen evaluation system for re-verification of answer scripts on payment of Rs 600 per paper. But, only students who apply for re-verification are issued a scanned copy of the evaluated answer script. The process involves scanning of answer scripts and making a digital copy of them. The digital copies will be evaluated by evaluators on a computer screen. Upon completion of valuation, the computer automatically totals the marks awarded, which are then stored against the candidate’s hall ticket number in a server. This process will help in eradicating totaling errors as the system automatically does the job, officials said.

In the IPE results of March 2019, 1,137 students passed the exam after their marks increased between one and six after the Board re-verified their answer scripts. Apart from totaling mistakes, there were several discrepancies reported in the bubbling of the total score on the Optical Mark Recognition (OMR) sheet. A student who first got zero in a language exam actually secured 99 marks upon on re-verifying the answer script. The error was a result of wrong bubbling of marks on the OMR sheet.

“If not for all examinations, the Board plans to introduce onscreen evaluation system for languages from next year. This will help in giving error free results. Some State universities already adopted this system,” BIE Secretary A Ashok said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter