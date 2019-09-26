Telangana: BIE announces Intermediate exam fee dates

By | Published: 6:51 pm

Hyderabad: The Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) has on Thursday announced the fee payment schedule for Intermediate Public Examinations (IPE), March, 2020.

First and second year students, including regular students, failed and attendance exempted private candidates, can pay the exam fee till October 29. With a late fee of Rs.100 and Rs.500, the examination fee can be paid till November 13 and 25 respectively. The exam fee will also be accepted on payment of late fee Rs.1,000 and Rs.2,000 till December 5 and 16 respectively.

BIE secretary Syed Omer Jaleel said no further extension of dates would be granted for payment of examination fee.

