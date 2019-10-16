Telangana: BIE to act against several private, corporate colleges

By | Published: 12:15 am 11:57 pm

Hyderabad: Taking a serious view of the government orders on holidays being violated, the Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) has decided to crack the whip on several corporate and private junior colleges across the State.

With many colleges found to be conducting classes during the holidays, the Board has decided to initiate action, including imposing hefty penalties running into several lakhs of rupees and disaffiliation.

In view of the ongoing TSRTC employees strike, the State government had extended the Dasara holidays from October 14 to October 19 for educational institutions. This was to avoid inconvenience to students. The Board also issued specific directions, asking all colleges not to conduct classes and to reopen only on October 21.

However, some private and corporate college managements ignored the rules and began classes.

Show cause notices

So far, 31 such colleges operating in Hyderabad, Ranga Reddy, Medchal and Khammam districts have been served show cause notices for conducting classes during the holidays. Of the total, 18 colleges were in Hyderabad and were being operated by Narayana, Sri Chaitanya, Sri Gayatri and CMS groups.

Speaking to Telangana Today, a FIIT JEE Miyapur branch student, requesting anonymity, said the college had decided to hold half-year examinations for first year students till October 19.

“Instead of declaring holidays, the college is conducting examinations. I have to travel eight km to reach the college. On Tuesday, I had to wait for more than an hour to get a cab. On top of this, cab aggregators are charging a bomb even for short distances,” he said.

It has come to the notice of the Board that several colleges, while declaring holidays for some sections, have been conducting classes for top batches. To evade inspection by the Board, some were running classes on the top floors of the building.

Disaffiliation soon

“Daily inspections are on in colleges in Hyderabad to see whether they are flouting government orders. Not just corporate colleges like Narayana and Sri Chaitanya, notices are being served on private junior colleges as well,” a Board official said.

The Board has decided to disaffiliate Intermediate colleges which have been repeatedly violating the orders.

“So far, they have been violating government orders and also getting away. At some point, these erring colleges need to be punished. This time, repeat violators will face disaffiliation and other violators will have to pay hefty fines which could run into several lakhs,” a senior official said.

