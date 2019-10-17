Telangana: BIE to opt for e-office system

By | Published: 1:37 am 1:55 am

Hyderabad: After making some of the services online, the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TS BIE) has now decided to opt for the e-office system for its day-to-day administration.

This is being done for effective administration and quick disposal of files. The new system will do away with paperwork besides helping in tracking files and retrieving them with just a click. It will also help in monitoring the delays involved in processing the files at various levels from time-to-time.

“We have decided to adopt the e-office system for BIE and the Commissionerate of Intermediate Education. The new system will help in speeding up the administration work,” Commissioner of Intermediate Education and BIE Secretary Syed Omer Jaleel told ‘Telangana Today’.

So far, the BIE has made 22 of its services for students and college managements online. Students can apply for migration, equivalency and eligibility certificates, duplicate memorandum of marks, name correction on marks memo, re-verification, attendance exemption and re-admission request online. For private and corporate junior colleges, the Board has adopted the online system for receiving applications for the grant of affiliation.

“All the documents pertaining to affiliation should be uploaded online. After inspection by the DIEOs, the Board grants affiliation to private and corporate colleges online and the same can be downloaded by the management,” an official said.

The Commissionerate is also focusing on improving facilities in the 404 government junior colleges across the State and has decided to seek funds from district Collectors for the same. This apart, it is planning to approach the Union Ministry for Minority Affairs seeking fund under the Multi-Sectoral Development Programme for developing government junior colleges located in minority-dominated areas.

“We are writing to district Collectors requesting them to use funds available with them to improve facilities like drinking water, separate toilets for boys and girls and infrastructure among others in government junior colleges,” said a senior official.

