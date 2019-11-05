Telangana: BIE warns colleges fleecing on exam fee

By | Published: 10:52 pm

Hyderabad: The Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) has warned private and corporate junior colleges of stringent action if they collect excess fee for the Intermediate Public Examinations.

In a press release, the Board said it had received complaints from students and parents that college managements were collecting excess amount towards examination fee instead of the prescribed fee.

The examination fee for first year science and arts students and second year arts students is Rs 470 whereas for second year science students, it is Rs 650. For first year or second year vocational students (without practicals), the examination fee is Rs 470 and with practicals, the examination fee is Rs 650.

“Students and parents are informed that they should not pay any excess amount to the college principal. If any college is demanding excess fee, they are advised to contact the district Intermediate Education Officer or Nodal Officer concerned,” the Board said, adding that stringent action will be initiated against those erring managements.

Meanwhile, the BIE revised the last date for payment of examination fee without late fee, till Thursday.

