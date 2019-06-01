Telangana BIE’s saga of goof ups continue; admits to blunder in re-verified marks

By | Published: 9:48 pm

Hyderabad: The saga of goofups by the Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) is continuing, with the Board on Saturday once again committing and soon admitting to a major blunder in the re-verification result of a student who committed suicide.

The Board had on Saturday morning uploaded the re-verification result of Arutla Anamika, an intermediate first year student who committed suicide soon after the results first came out on April 18, stating that the student had passed the Telugu paper-I by scoring 48 marks. The re-verification result showed an increase of 28 marks compared to her previous result, which had her scoring 20 and having failed in the paper.

With this, Anamika’s family came out addressing a press conference, and questioned the Board’s earlier claim that there was no change in the results of those students who had committed suicide and that they had all failed in the re-verification as well. The family announced that it would approach the police to lodge a complaint against the Board, holding it responsible for the suicide of their child.

Even as the controversy was raging, the Board came out with a press release in the evening, saying that there was a ‘clerical mistake in the spot valuation camp’, and that Anamika’s marks after re-verification, were ‘wrongly uploaded as 48 instead of 21’. Going to the extent of attaching Anamika’s 24-page answer booklet with the press note, the Board said the allegations that the child had committed suicide because of the Board were wrong. The Board also attached her marks memo, to show that there was an increase of only one mark, from 20 to 21.

As for the ‘clerical mistake’, the Board said it has constituted a committee to enquire into the issue and the error committed by the person concerned in uploading the marks wrongly. The Board would initiate action against the person after a detailed enquiry, it said.

Meanwhile, Balala Hakkula Sangham president Achyuta Rao said the Sangham would file a contempt case against the Board for not uploading the answer scripts of all the failed candidates, after re-verification, on the Board’s website on May 27 as directed by the High Court.

“We will also raise the issue of Anamika’s re-verification result in the court,” he said.

