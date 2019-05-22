Telangana Biodiversity Field Guide released

By | Published: 12:58 am

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Biodiversity Board (TSBB) has come up with a comprehensive Biodiversity Field Guide on the State’s flora and fauna. The Field Guide was released at a programme at Indira Priyadarshini Auditorium, Public Gardens on Wednesday marking International Day for Biological Diversity.

According to the TSBB Regional Coordinator G Sailu, the guide was prepared under the UNEP-GEF-MoEFCC-ABS Project titled ‘Strengthening the implementation of Biological Diversity Act and Rules with focus on Access and Benefit Sharing.

The Guide comprises the flora and fauna of Telangana State for identification of various species during the preparation of People’s Biodiversity Registers for conservation and preservation of biodiversity.

Scientific institutions, research organisations and other government departments helped finalize the biodiversity field guide. The book comprises a total 1881 species of Angiosperms (flowering plants) of Telangana. Nearly 1000 photos of plants were incorporated and updated the list using the plant data list, besides giving the common names and scientific names along with Telugu names (Vernacular names for most of the species).

This book will be helpful to every individual for identification of Biodiversity and especially researchers, academicians, scientific people, policy makers and the other line department officials, Sailu informed.

In fauna section full details about the fauna of Telangana are given having 1166 species including the Invertebrates; prawns and crabs, Odonates (Dragonflies and Damselflies), moths, butterflies, spiders, scorpions, mollusks, other invertebrates (Insects, grasshoppers, beetles etc.) and Vertebrates ; Fishes, Amphibians, Reptiles, Birds, Mammals and domestic animals.