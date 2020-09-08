Telangana: BJP calls scrapping of VRO system unilateral and hasty

The party also demanded that the State government consult experts besides calling for an all party meeting to discuss the issue

Hyderabad: The State unit of the BJP has termed the scrapping of the Village Revenue Officer (VRO) system in the State as a hasty step that is against the fundamental rights of the VROs. The party also demanded that the State government consult experts besides calling for an all party meeting to discuss the issue.

In a statement here on Tuesday, party chief spokesperson K Krishnasagar Rao alleged that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has been resorting to changing the administration as per his whims and fancies and the decision to scrap the entire VRO system was an indication of his working style.

“The BJP demands that the Chief Minister withdraw his hasty decision. We also demand the government to sit with former revenue officials and opposition leaders before bringing in the new Revenue Act,” he said adding that any institutional change of this scale must be backed by scientific analysis and expert opinion.

