Telangana BJP demands PPEs for all doctors working in corona wards

By | Published: 5:21 pm

Hyderabad: State BJP President and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar has demanded supply of Personal Protective Equipments (PPEs) for all the doctors and para-medical staff working in corona designated wards in State government hospitals across the State.

In a statement here on Monday, Sanjay said it was unfortunate that certain doctors are on verge of quitting their jobs unable to work without PPEs which will save them from getting infected. “All the medical staff working round the clock in isolation wards and ICUs must be protected,” he said. He alleged that the State government was unable to take care of the medical staff even as the Union government was granting enough funds to fight the dreaded Covid-19.

He said the State government will be held responsible if any one of the medical staff in the State gets infected by the virus. He called upon the State government to immediately procure these protective kits and supply them to all government hospitals on a war-footing.

