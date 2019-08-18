Telangana BJP finally following our lead, says Congress

By | Published: 9:54 pm

Hyderabad: Congress party on Sunday said the BJP in Telangana appears to have finally decided to “see the truth and follow Congress footsteps in taking on the State government”.

Congress Legislature Party leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, addressing a press conference, also took to task the Telangana BJP president Dr K Laxman that Congress party was following the TRS lead. “Telangana BJP is completely oblivious to the fact that TRS was fully cooperating with the BJP at the national level and everyone is aware that these two parties are together. It is only now the BJP is talking about corruption,’ he said.

“I will also meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah and demand a probe into all corruption allegations in the State,” he added.

If the BJP is serious, it should ensure a probe into its allegations against the Government, he said. Vikramarka also alleged that cost of irrigation projects in the State were inflated as part of a large scam. “The Government needs to explain why after spending tens of thousands of crores of Rupees, it was letting water out of Kalehswaram project after spending huge sums of money to lift water into the Godavari river,” he said.