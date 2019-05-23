Telangana BJP on cloud nine after results

By | Published: 1:30 am

Hyderabad: A festive celebratory atmosphere gripped the Telangana State office of the Bharatiya Janata Party here on Thursday as it became clear by the afternoon that the BJP and the National Democratic Alliance led by it, were all set to form the next Government at the Centre with Narendra Modi as Prime Minister for a second term.

As the result trends got consolidated, party cadres and leaders began arriving at the BJP office in Nampally and began distribution of sweets and bursting of firecrackers. The BJP candidates set up comfortable leads by 2.30 pm in four seats in the State — Karimnagar, Nizamabad, Adilabad and Secunderabad — and are expected to be declared winners.

The BJP State president Dr K Laxman who joined the celebrations, said: “People reposed their faith in the governance of Modi in the past five years. The overwhelming support for the BJP across the country is a wake-up call to all those who sought to turn non-issues into electoral planks such as the clothes worn by Modi and also tried to stoke divisions among various communities to exploit particular vote banks for meeting their political goals.”

Laxman also said the BJP takes great pride in its four candidates set to be declared winners in Telangana. “Those who were dismissed as non-entities such as our Nizamabad candidate Dharmapuri Aravind who is set to defeat TRS K Kavitha should now know that the people are with the BJP and have firmly rejected family-ruled politics,” he said.

The opposition parties, Laxman said, did not have a cohesive agenda they could place before people expect wanting to defeat Modi. “The people have seen through this tactic and put all these parties in their place,” he said. Later in the evening, the party also celebrated victories of its candidate from Secunderbad G Kishan Reddy. More celebrations have been planned for Friday.