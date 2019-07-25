Telangana BJP opposes proposal to shift Ayurvedic Hospital near Charminar

By | Published: 3:14 pm

Hyderabad: The Bharatiya Janata Party state unit has opposed the proposal to shift the Government Ayurvedic Hospital near Charminar to Erragadda and urged the Government to strengthen the infrastructure at the hospital by providing more beds and increasing the medical staff.

In a memorandum submitted to the Health Minister Etela Rajender here on Thursday, BJP senior leader and former Minister Bandaru Dattatreya said the Government Ayurveda Hospital near Charminar was established by the Nizam of Hyderabad 50 years ago along with the Unani Hospital to cater to the medical needs of poor people.

The Government was now planning to shift this hospital to Erragadda where already an Ayurvedic Hospital was existing for the last 15 years.

Dattatreya appealed to the Government to drop the proposal and instead strengthen the existing hospital. He urged the government to make use of the Central Government’s financial assistance for development alternative medicines and develop the hospital.

He also urged the Government to set up such hospital at all district headquarters and in Secunderabad too.

