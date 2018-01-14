Telangana BJP to hold ‘Dalit Adalats’ in SC, ST reserved segments

By | Published: 6:32 pm

Nalgonda: BJP State president Dr K Laxman on Sunday said the party would conduct Dalit Adalats in the SC, ST reserved Legislative Assembly constituencies in the State.

Speaking to the media at BJP office in Nalgonda, Laxman said BJP would lay more focus on SC, ST reserved constituencies and decided to conduct meetings from booth to constituency level to strengthen the party. He urged the government to fulfil its promises — three-acre land to landless Dalits and double-bedroom houses — without any delay. He also expressed displeasure over increasing attacks on Dalits.

Claiming that BJP was the only political alternative to ruling TRS in the State, he exuded confidence that BJP would emerge as a strong political party in Telangana like in Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh. He pointed out that BJP had won two MPTCs in the by-elections in the State and urged the party leaders and members to work together to bring BJP to the power in 2019 elections.

Stating that BCs should not be considered vote bank by political parties, Laxman underlined the need to provide quota to BCs in proportion to their population. He also stressed the need for increasing number of elected representatives from BC community in the legislative bodies.

Referring to the comments made by CPI leader Narayana on the judiciary, he alleged that the CPI leader tried to give the judiciary system political colour, which was most objectionable action. BJP district president Nookala Narsimha Reddy and others were present.