Telangana BJP unit wants rescheduling of Municipal polls

By | Published: 6:47 pm

Hyderabad: In a memorandum submitted to the State Election Commissioner V Nagi Reddy here on Friday, the Bharatiya Janata Party demanded rescheduling of the Municipal elections for a week so that objections with regard to reservations can be made and corrections could be carried on to the satisfaction of all political parties in the State.

State Vice President and coordinator for municipal polls, S Malla Reddy and former deputy mayor G Subhash Chander Ji pointed out that if reservations are declared on 4 January and the election notification is to be issued on 7 January there would be no time for objections to be raised. They alleged that the elections have been taken up even without taking up corrections of errors that took place during delimitation of wards, ward wise voter lists, and enumeration of weaker section voters .

The BJP in its memorandum reminded the State Election Commissioner that it has earlier urged for a time gap of at least a month to take up corrections after the declaration of reservations. In the absence of such a process, the ruling party is bound to take advantage , the BJP leaders said.

They demanded that elections are rescheduled for a week, initiate corrections in the BC, SC and ST population enumeration, action of the officers entrusted with enumeration, inclusion of voters who have registered after 1 January 2019 and rectification of voters lists pertaining to Nijampet, Badang Pet and Pedda Amberpet.

