Telangana BJP wants CM to reconsider decision on slashing salaries

Published: 12:30 am

Hyderabad: State BJP president Bandi Sanjay while welcoming the State government’s decisions with regard to coronavirus urged Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao to reconsider the decision of slashing salaries of government employees, teachers and pensioners without discussing the issue with the affected groups.

In a statement here on Tuesday, Sanjay said the State government can directly deposit money into the accounts of 14 lakh construction workers in the state from Rs 2300 crore funds available under Cess collections. He expressed dismay over the decision of the government to cut March salaries, and said that the 21 day lockdown should not make a dent in the State’s treasury. He said that the government’s decision will adversely affect the salaried employees.

“I urge the State government to withdraw the decision as many private companies might also declare such cuts citing the State government decision,” he said.

