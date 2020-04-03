Telangana BJP wants more labs to take up large scale COVID-19 tests

By | Published: 2:46 pm

Hyderabad: State BJP demanded permission for more laboratories and hospitals to test Corona virus , as per the ICMR guidelines and approval criteria for COVID-19 testing in Telangana State. Currently only Gandhi Hospital is testing for Corona virus in the entire state.

K. Krishna Saagar Rao, Chief Spokesperson, BJP Telangana in a statement here on Friday said that neighbouring states like Maharashtra, Tamilnadu and Karnataka have already started large scale testing, through multiple public and private test centers. It’s very important for Telangana State Government to follow lead in the larger interest of its people, he said.

He said that the government should understand, that not testing enough at this early phase to isolate the Corona positive cases from the general population can lead to devastating outcomes in the near future.

Especially, testing in the state’s current corona hot spots like Karimnagar,Nizamabad and Old City of Hyderabad is extremely essential to curtail further transmission of this dangerous virus across the districts in the state.

“COVID-19 is a serious contagion world-wide currently and BJP suggests to the Telangana government to work responsibly at this critical phase to test more and isolate more people in the state’s corona hot-spots immediately,” he said.

