Telangana: BJP warns Akbar to mend ways

By | Published: 8:07 pm

Hyderabad: The BJP on Thursday “warned” AIMIM floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi to refrain from making inflammatory comments and attempting to whip up communal passions.

In a statement, BJP State leader K Krishna Sagar Rao, referring to the MIM leader’s comments at a public meeting in Karimnagar on Tuesday, said the BJP condemns Akbaruddin’s unprovoked hate speech. “The BJP,” he said, “warns him to mend his ways before it is too late.”

He also said his party would take Akbaruddin’s speech to the notice of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. “There will be serious consequences for such kind of utterances and insults to the Hindu community,” Krishna Sagar said.

Meanwhile, in New Delhi, BJP MPs from Karimnagar and Nizamabad, Bandi Sanjay and D Aravind, respectively, also condemned the MIM leader. They said Akbaruddin was promoting religious feelings in his community only for political survival. They said people in Telangana were watching how the TRS and the MIM were together and how the ruling party was working hard to ensure that its friendly party wins in some municipal corporations in the upcoming polls.

