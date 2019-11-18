Telangana BJP welcomes HC directions

By | Published: 8:41 pm

Hyderabad: The State unit of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) welcomed High Court directions to Labour Commission to intervene and resolve the ongoing RTC employees strike.

“We welcome High Court instructions to Labour Commission to intervene and resolve the RTC employees strike issue in two weeks,” said K.Krishna Saagar Rao, Chief Spokesperson of BJP Telangana State.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s approach towards RTC employees strike is both undemocratic and unconstitutional. BJP expresses its strong dissent on the way the State Government is treating the employees, he said.

The BJP leader also criticised State Government’s affidavit to the High Court, which said that it will not hold any talks with the RTC employees.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter