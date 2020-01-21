Telangana: BJP welcomes release of Rythu Bandhu funds

By | Published: 12:20 am

Hyderabad: BJP Telangana president Dr K Laxman welcomed the government’s decision to release Rs 5,100 crore for the Yasangi Rythu bandhu scheme here on Monday.

In a statement, he demanded release of funds for all those allegedly left over during the Kharif season. “Many farmers were eagerly waiting that the balance amount will also be released now,” he said, and questioned the timing of the sanction of funds to the agriculture department.

“I leave it to the wisdom of the State government in releasing the funds two days before the elections in the State,” he said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter