Telangana BJP welcomes Triple Talaq Bill

By | Published: 8:54 pm

Hyderabad: Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday welcomed the passing of the Triple Talaq Bill by the Lok Sabha. The party’s national executive member N Indrasena Reddy, in a statement, said the Bill provides much-needed protection for women from the Muslim community and eliminate the fear many live in of being discarded by their husbands.

The Triple Talaq Bill was not addressed to target any particular community but was brought in to protect women’s rights. He also said opposition to the Bill expressed by AIMIM president and Lok Sabha member Asaduddin Owaisi was nothing but an attempt to rob Muslim women their rights.

The Bill is in the true spirit of India’s Constitution that prescribes equal rights to all citizens irrespective of their religion or beliefs, he added.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter