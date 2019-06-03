Telangana: Blast in explosives unit, one killed two injured

By | Published: 1:29 pm 1:32 pm

Yadadri-Bhongir: One worker was killed and two others injured when a detonator accidentally blew up in a room on the premises of Reginis Explosive Company at Bommalaramaram in the district on Monday.

The worker killed in the blast was identified as Munanagul, a native of Chhattisgarh. The other two injured were being rushed to hospital for treatment.

More details about the incident yet to be known.

