Telangana: Board of Intermediate extends last date for affiliations

Hyderabad: The Board of Intermediate Education on Monday extended the last date for submission of online application forms without a late fee by managements of junior colleges for extension of affiliation and sanction of additional sections for the academic year 2020-21 till June 27.

In a press release, the BIE said with a late fee of Rs.3,000 and Rs.5,000, the managements could apply online till July 4 and 11 respectively. The applications can also be submitted by paying a late fee of Rs.10,000 till July 18.

