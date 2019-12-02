Telangana: Bodies of two drowned forest officials fished out from Pranahita

By | Published: 12:28 pm

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: The bodies of two Forest Beat Officers (FBOs), who were feared drowned in Pranahita on Sunday, were fished out from the river at Gudem village in Chintalamanepalli mandal on Monday. They met a watery grave when a wooden boat capsized in the river on the borders of Telangana and Maharashtra.

Koutala Inspector B Srinivas said that the bodies of Balakrishna Munjam (33), a resident of Chintaguda village in Kagaznagar mandal and Badavath Suresh (35), a native of Temlaguda village in Kerameri mandal. They were working with Karjelli forest range under Kaghaznagar Forest Division. Another FBO, Saddam, who was also travelling in the boat, managed to survive himself.

Bodies of Balakrishna and Suresh were traced by jointly expert divers, cops, and sleuths of National Disaster Response Force, in a deepest spot in the river at around 8 am. They were brought out at 10 am. They were struck to fishnet set for catching fish in the river. Six teams were formed for searching the body on Sunday. Post-mortem of the bodies was held at Sirpur (T) government hospital.

Jobs to dependents soon

District Forest Officer L Ranjit Nayak told ‘Telangana Today’ that arranges were made to shift the bodies to native places of the officials, following the autopsy. Steps were being taken to provide employment to legal dependents of the public servants under compassionate grounds, at the earliest. He added that it was an unfortunate to lose the dedicated FBOs, who were recruited recently.

Balakrishna is survived by a wife and son and Suresh has a wife and son. A pale of gloom descended over Chintaguda and Temlaguda following the tragic incident, the three FBOs were drowned when they were touring from Maharashtra’s Aheri for catching smugglers of teak timber, cut from the forests of Telangana, following a tip-off.

Travelling on unsafe boat

The foresters along with a milkman, boatman and his assistant were travelling on a small and unsafe boat meant for fishing at the time of the mishap. Balakrishna and Suresh who were not familiar with swimming went missing when the boat capsized following strong current at a deepest spot.

Saddam and three others swam ashore and alerted authorities and cops, who in turn reached the spot and launched search operation.

Now you can get hand picked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .