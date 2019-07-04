Telangana: Body of unidentified male found by the side of NH44

By | Published: 3:24 pm 3:28 pm

Wanaparthy: The body of an unidentified male in his forties was found under a bridge by the side of NH44 on the outskirts of Kanimetta village of Kothakota mandal on Thursday morning. There was blood and burn marks all over the body, as the perpetrators of the murder tried to burn the body after dumping it near rainwater which had accumulated under the bridge.

The victim’s cell phone was also found burnt near the body. Dog squad and clues team have reached the spot and are trying to collect evidence and identify the body.