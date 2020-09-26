Telangana: Body switch by Hyderabad hospital staff leads to tension in Nizamabad

According to reports, Ankam Hanumanthu (58) died of Coronavirus in a hospital in Hyderabad and the relatives paid a hefty hospital fee and later, the hospital promised to send the body to their village in an ambulance

Published: 2:12 pm

Nizamabad: Relative of a man who died of coronavirus in a private hospital in Hyderabad, were in for a shock of their life, when they found that the hospital had sent the body of another person, just before the pyre was to be lit. This bizarre incident was reported from Gannaram village of Indalwai mandal.

According to reports, Ankam Hanumanthu (58) died of Coronavirus in a hospital in Hyderabad and the relatives paid a hefty hospital fee and later, the hospital promised to send the body to their village in an ambulance on Friday night. Accordingly the ambulance carrying the body reached their village on Saturday morning and the grief-stricken relatives were ready for the cremation.

When the relatives wanted to have a last look at the body, the ambulance staff advised against opening the packing of the body stating that it was a case of coronavirus death. Just as the relatives were about to begin the process of lighting the pyre, the hospital staff in Hyderabad realised that a wrong body was sent to Indalvai and called the ambulance staff.

The ambulance staff, which was around luckily, rushed to the funeral ground and told the relatives to stop lighting the pyre. The hospital staff, it was said, was trying to send the body of Hanumanthu and take the other body back to Hyderabad. Hanumanthu’s brother Ankam Murali lodged a complaint with the police about the switching of the body.

