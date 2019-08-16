Telangana: BoI holds mega customer meet

By | Published: 1:06 am

Hyderabad: To convey the alignment and integration of its performance with national priorities, Bank of India, Telangana zone, conducted a mega customer meet covering customers of various business segments from branches in twin cities.

L Murali Krishna Raju, zonal manager, said the banks business stood at Rs 8,88,725 crore, including deposits of Rs 5,15,123 crore and advances of Rs 3,73,602 crore. In Q1 of FY20, it registered a net profit of Rs 243 crore.

He briefed about the various products offered by the bank for MSMEs through PSB59 and special offers like Star MSME welcome offer and Star Prime Corporate welcome offer, apart from Standup India and Startup India schemes of the government.

Bank of India is also participating in CSR activities like Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, rural development, welfare of women, children and SC/ST/OBC. During the last financial year, it spent Rs 3.95 crore under its CSR, a press release said.



