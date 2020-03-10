Telangana: Boy killed, four seriously injured in road accident

By | Published: 11:20 am 11:22 am

Suryapet: A 10-year-old boy was killed and four others were seriously injured in a road accident at Sultanpur thanda of Mattampally mandal in the district in the early hours of Tuesday.

The road accident has taken place at 1 am when an auto rickshaw hit a roadside parked lorry from its rear side at Sultanpur. In all, 13 persons were travelling in the auto-rickshaw at the time of the incident. Among them, one boy died, four persons received serious injuries and remaining eight persons received minor injuries.

All the victims were natives of Donabanda thanda of Mattampally mandal and the road accident took place when they were going to Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple at Mattampally in auto rickshaw.

The seriously injured four persons have been shifted to a hospital at Khammam for better treatment while remaining injured were shifted to Area hospital of Huzurnagar by 108 ambulance for treatment.

More details about the victims were yet to be known.

