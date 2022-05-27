Telangana: Boy run over by car in marriage party

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A 13-year-old boy was killed and four others were injured when a car ran over a group of people dancing during a wedding celebration in Telangana’s Nalgonda district.

The tragedy hit the celebration when the bridegroom who did not know driving took to wheel. The incident occurred on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday at Ghattuppal village in Chandur mandal of Nalgonda district.

Sai Charan (13) was killed and four others, including the bridegroom, were injured in the incident. Police booked a case against bridegroom Mallesh.

According to police, the incident occurred when the marriage party was returning home after the wedding in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district. Mallesh, along with the bride, was seated in the car and some members of the marriage party were dancing with DJ in front of the vehicle. When the driver had got down and was standing nearby, Mallesh, who did not know driving, took to the steering wheel.

The car ran over the people dancing and hit the tractor carrying a DJ box. Sai Charan died on the spot.