Telangana-bPASS trial run in March

By | Published: 12:17 am

Hyderabad: MA&UD Minister KT Rama Rao on Thursday said the trial implementation of the new building approval system — TS-bPass — will be launched in March and implemented in 141 municipalities and corporations from April 2. He also called upon Town Planning Officers to get ready to implement the new system.

Addressing the GHMC and HMDA DTCP Town Planning Officers at MCR HRD Institution here, he said that the urban population, which was currently 43 per cent, would touch 50 per cent in the next six years. Similarly, the number of vehicles touched a staggering 1.30 crore, he said, adding that 55 per cent of the income that the State generates comes from Hyderabad. “Hyderabad is already recognised as one of the top cities in the world,” he said.

Describing Hyderabad as the centre for ease and quality of doing business, Rama Rao appreciated the GHMC officers for the efforts they put in for the development of the city. He told the City Planning officers that Hyderabad was the first priority of several industrialists who wanted to invest in the country. “This is reflected in the real estate sector too,” he said.

Rama Rao said technology was utilised to institutionalise development rather than depending on individuals. “We are now granting 35 different permissions through TS-iPass. Similarly TS-bPass will help securing permits from Fire Service, Electricity, Traffic and Planning departments. Very soon the government will discuss the modalities with the department heads and construction companies concerned,” he said.

Rama Rao further informed that a few jobs in the Town Planning Department would have to be filled by outsourcing, to overcome the staff crunch. Permanent recruitment would be taken up later through the Public Service Commission.

