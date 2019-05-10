Telangana braves heat wave to vote in local body polls

By | Published: 10:44 pm

Adilabad: Braving scorching heat wave conditions, electors came forward to cast their votes in phase two elections to Parishad Territorial Constituencies held on Friday. The polls went off peacefully except for sporadic incidents of boycotting elections by residents of two villages.

Adilabad district’s five Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituencies (ZPTC) Bazarhathnoor, Boath, Gudihathnoor, Neradigonda, and Talamadugu and 49 Mandal Parishad Territorial Constituencies saw elections in this edition. It registered 75.33 percent of voting by 5 pm, indicating substantial participation of electors despite sweltering heat wave conditions. Talamadugu mandal recorded the highest polling of 81.05 percent.

TRS candidate for Adilabad Parliament Constituency Gedem Nagesh and his wife exercised his franchise at Jatarla village in Bazarhathnoor mandal. Boath MLA R Bapu Rao cast his vote in Boath mandal. Authorities concerned inspected polling pattern by visiting certain polling stations. Three Maoist-affected polling stations witnessed smooth elections.

Mancherial district registered 77. 26 percent of polling in elections to five ZPTCs such as Bheemaram, Chennur, Jaipur, Kotapalli, and Mandamarri and 34 MPTCs notified under this phase. Mandamarri mandal saw the highest turnout of voters by 81.88 percent, while Bheemaram mandal witnessed 71.71 percent of polling.

Narsapur-G, Nirmal, Sarangapur, Soan, Kuntala and Lokeshwaram ZPTCs and 49 MPTCs belonging to Nirmal district recorded 76.67 percent of voting. Soan mandal registered 80.01 percent of voting and Sarangapur mandal saw the lowest polling by 74.24 percent. Incidentally, Nirmal district’s mercury levels rose 45.8 degrees Centigrade.

In the meantime, two villages boycotted polls in protest of poor development of facilities in erstwhile Adilabad district. Residents of Tiviti in Boath mandal and Devullapalli village in Asifabad mandal decided to stay away from voting. However, they took part in elections after local authorities assured of addressing their issues at the earliest.

Polls for 26 ZPTC, 287 MPTC members held

Palamuru Region: The second phase of local body elections were held peacefully in five districts of Palamuru region comprising Mahabubnagar, Gadwal, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy and Narayanpet districts. Elections were conducted to elect 26 ZPTC members and 287 MPTC members, whose fate would be decided by 7,82,363 registered voters across the five districts, for which elections were conducted in 1,229 polling booths on Friday.

In Mahabubnagar district, elections were conducted in seven mandals for 7 ZPTC seats for which 30 candidates were in fray and 91 MPTC seats for which 288 candidates were in fray. The total number of voters in the district were 2,30,383 for the second phase and polls were held in 238 polling stations.

In Nagarkurnool district, 5 mandals went to polls for 5 ZPTC seats for which 20 candidates were in fray and for 52 MPTC seats for which 165 candidates were in fray. A total of 1,42,673 voters were expected to exercise their vote in the third phase, polls for which were conducted in 290 polling stations.

In the second phase, five mandals in Wanaparthy district went for polls for 5 ZPTC seats for which 16 candidates were in fray and for 43 MPTC seats for which 136 candidates were in fray. The district had a total of 1,11,831 registered voters in this phase, elections for which were conducted in 211 polling booths.

In Jogulamba Gadwal district polls were conducted for 4 ZPTC seats for which 18 candidates were in fray and for 47 MPTC seats for which 155 candidates were in fray. A total of 1,23,002 registered voters in the district were

expected to exercise their vote in the elections which were held in 234 polling booths.

Five mandals in Narayanpet district went for polls in the second phase for 5 MPTC seats for which 18 candidates were in fray and for 54 MPTC seats for which 162 candidates were in fray. There were a total 1,74,474 registered voters in the district for this phase, elections for which were held in 256 polling booths.

No untoward incident reported in Nizamabad, Kamareddy

Nizamabad: The second phase of MPTC and ZPTC elections were held peacefully in Nizamabad and Kamareddy districts with 76.28 per cent voters casting their ballots till 5 pm in Bodhan division of Nizamabad district and 74.86 per cent in Banswada revenue division of Kamareddy district.

In Nizamabad district, polling was held for 8 ZPTC and 75 MPTC Constituencies in Bodhan division and for 7 ZPTC and 68 MPTC Constituencies in Banswada revenue division of Kamareddy district.

In Bodhan and Banswada revenue divisions, huge number of voters arrived to the polling booths despite a hot day and casted their votes.

Nizamabad Collector M Rammohan Rao supervised the polling at Yedapalli mandal Janakampet, Renjal mandal Satapoor, Neela; Bodhan mandal Saloora; Kotagiri, Varni and Yedapalli mandal headquarters.

Collector said that in second phase elections held in 412 polling booths in Nizamabad district nearly 3,000 polling staff were deployed. He said nearly two lakh voters casted their votes, he added.

No untoward incident has been reported. Tight security was provided. Use of live webcasting and surveillance cameras were also installed, he further added.

In Kamareddy district also elections were held peacefully. Kamareddy Collector Dr. N Satyanarayana supervised the election process through webcasting. In the morning, the Collector visited the Tadkol polling booth of Banswada mandal and supervised the election process, interacted with election staff and the voters.

MPTC and ZPTC elections general observer Abhilasha Bist supervised the strong room at Banswada Government High School, along with Kamareddy Collector and SP Swetha Reddy.

Over 70% polling reported in Khammam

Khammam/Kothagudem: Polling for second phase ZPTC-MPTC elections passed off peacefully in erstwhile Khammam on Friday.

The second phase polling has taken place in Enkoor, Kallur, Sathupalli, Tallada and Vemsoor mandals in Khammam district while in Kothagudem the polling took place in Karakagudem, Manuguru, Pinapaka, Annapureddipalli, Aswaraopet, Chandrugonda, Dammapet and Julurupahad mandals.

Good voter turnout was registered in both the districts. By 3 pm 71.72 per cent voting took place in Kothagudem while in Khammam the voting percentage registered at the same time was 70.15, officials informed.

Polling in Maoist affected was closed at 4 pm. There were 32 problematic locations out of 169 polling locations in Khammam district. Khammam Collector RV Karnan, Commissioner of Police Tafseer Iqbal and ZP CEO ChPriyanka visited different places in the district and monitored the polling process.

Karnan and Priyanka visited Tallada ZPHS polling station and interacted with the polling staff and voters. CP Iqbal along with ACP D Muralidhar inspected several polling stations in Kallur and Kallur mandals and took stock of the situation.

Kothagudem SP Sunil Dutt visited some problematic polling stations in Chandrugonda mandal. Meanwhile a photograph of a ballot paper allegedly captured by a voter was found circulated on social media at Moddulagudem in Dammapet mandal.

Ex-Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao cast vote Gandugulapalli in Dammapeta mandal of Bhadradri Kothagudem and Khammam MP Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy cast his vote at Narayanapuram village of Kallur mandal in Khammam district.

51 candidates contest for 10 ZPTC, 363 for 105 MPTC posts

Nalgonda: The second phase of ZPTC and MPTC elections went off peacefully in Nalgonda, Suryapet and Yadadri-Bhongir districts on Friday.

In Nalgonda district, 82.56 poll percentage was reported by 5 pm as 2,47,988 voters participated in the polling as against 3,00,360 total voters Polling was conducted for 10 ZPTC seats and 105 MPTC seats in Miryalaguda revenue division. In all, 51 candidates for contesting for 10 ZPTC posts and 363 candidates for 105 MPTC posts.

In Suryapet district, 84.14 poll percentage was reported as 1,44,629 voters participated in the poling out of total 1,71,900 total electors. Second phase of the elections were conducted for seven ZPTC seats and for 63 MPTC seats. The number of contesting candidates for ZPTC seats was 34 while 161 for MPTC seats.

In Yadadri-Bhongir district, 85.33 poll percentage was reported out of total 1,40,145 electors.

