Telangana brings down MMR

Hyderabad: An increased focus on mother and child care ever since the State of Telangana was born has helped the State achieve one of the crucial Sustainable Development Goals set by the United Nations, which aims at reducing the global maternal mortality ratio (MMR) to less than 70 per 1,00,000 births. Telangana, which had an MMR of 92 in 2014, has brought it down to 63.

According to the latest report (2016-2018) of the Sample Registration System (SRS), the largest demographic sample survey in the country published by the Central government, Telangana has achieved a nearly 30 point reduction over a period of four years, placing it fourth in the country.

Only Kerala (43), Maharashtra (46) and Tamil Nadu (60) are better placed than Telangana, while the national MMR is 113. The national MMR, which is derived as the proportion of maternal deaths per 1,00,000 live births, reported under the SRS, was 122 in 2015-17 and 130 in 2014-2016. The neighbouring State of Andhra Pradesh now has an MMR of 65.

Apart from the Maternal Mortality Ratio (MMR), even in the matter of Maternal Mortality Rate, which is calculated as maternal deaths of women in the ages of 15-49 per lakh of women in that age group, also reported under SRS, Telangana was ahead of most other States, and again, placed fourth in the country.

While the national maternal mortality rate was 7.6, the same in TS was 3.6. Ahead of the State on this count were the same Kerala (2.1), Maharashtra (2.6) and Tamil Nadu (3.2).

According to officials, the rise in institutional deliveries in government hospitals and improvement in medical infrastructure is a crucial factor that is showing a positive impact on the vital healthcare parameters related to mother and child care in Telangana.

Officials attribute the achievement of bringing down the MMR from 92 to 63 to the support from the government in terms of manpower, budget, guidance and also the success of the KCR Kits programme.

From 2014, the State has set up nine Mother and Child Health (MCH) centres, each with 150 beds at a cost of close to Rs 90 crore. More are coming up, while at least 20 ICUs with each unit having 10 beds were also set up for mothers and their babies at a cost of about Rs 30 crore.

A specialty post-operative ICU facility is functioning at the Petlaburj maternity hospital, providing critical post-operative care to women who undergo complicated Caesarean sections. The infant mortality rate (IMR), which was 39 a few years ago had dipped to 29 by November 2019, which officials attribute to the advanced neonatal intensive care units at district hospitals.

Officials also point out that the cash benefit scheme under KCR Kits for pregnant women has been a major reason for the rise in institutional deliveries at government hospitals and improvement in childhood vaccination. This in turn, has helped the State bring down the MMR and the IMR.

