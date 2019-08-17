Telangana Budget likely in September

By | Published: 10:12 pm

Hyderabad: All the departments of the Telangana government should submit their proposals for the State Budget to the Finance Department without any delay, Chief Secretary SK Joshi said on Saturday.

Chairing a review meeting on budget proposals and preparation, Joshi said it was likely that the budget session of the Legislative Assembly would be held in September. Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao would hold a high-level review of the 2019-20 budget preparations, and all departments should be prepared with their proposals prepared in line with their priorities, he said.

Joshi also said the department heads should hold meetings with their respective Ministers on budget preparation. While preparing proposals, officials should take into account Central-sponsored schemes, and the Central government’s budget. “You should also take into consideration last year’s budget allocations to each department,” Joshi said. The Chief Secretary said income-generating departments should pay attention to their activities and prepare their proposals accordingly.

The meeting was attended by Special Chief Secretaries Rajeshwar Tiwari, Chitra Ramachandran, Adhar Sinha, Somesh Kumar and Shanti Kumari; Principal Secretaries Ramakrishna Rao, Suneel Sharma, Jayesh Ranjan, Parthasarathi, Vikas Raj and Sabyasachi Ghosh; Secretaries Sandeep Kumar Sultania, Janardhan Reddy, Ben Hur Mahesh Dutt Ekka and Niranjan Rao; Commisisoner Commercial Taxes and Endowments Anil Kumar, Agriculture Commissioner Rahul Bojja and Protocol Director Arvinder Singh.

