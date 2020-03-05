Telangana Budget session from Friday

By | Published: 11:55 pm

Hyderabad: The Budget session of the Telangana Legislative Assembly and Council will begin from Friday with the State Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan’s customary address to a joint sitting of the two houses. The Motion of Thanks to Governor’ s speech will be taken up on Saturday and the budget is likely to be presented on March 8 or 9, for the first time by Finance Minister T Harish Rao. The Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meeting is expected to take place on Friday itself to chalk out the schedule and extent of the Budget session.

During the session, the government may take up a resolution against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). The State Cabinet that met on February 16 under chairmanship of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao urged the Centre to abrogate the CAA. The State is slated to pass another resolution requesting the Centre to revert to the old format of collection of data under the National Population Register (NPR). The AIMIM has also been demanding the State to act tough against implementation of CAA and NPR in the State.

The budget might also take up the New Revenue Act and GHMC Act for discussion and pass it. The State government, which is dealing with the financial downtrend, may present yet another restrained budget this time around.

Congress demand

Meanwhile, the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) treasurer has asked the State government make a clear mention of its stand on the contentious CAA and National Register of Citizenship (NRC) in the Governor’s address to the joint session of Telangana Legislature.

“If JD (U), which is part of BJP-led NDA, can pass a resolution rejecting CAA, NRC and NPR then, why TRS, which claims to be anti-BJP and secular, could not pass a similar resolution in Telangana Assembly,” a TPCC spokesperson said. The TPCC is also keen on raising farmers issues, among others, during the session, including the alleged dilution of Rytu Bandhu scheme.

On the other hand, the State BJP represented by its lone MLA from Goshamahal has already raised its opposition to any move on scuttling the CAA or NPR in the State. The party has also announced its demand for declaration of PRC for government employees. The budget session might also discuss the steps taken by the State government in controlling the COVID 19 virus.

