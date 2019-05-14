Telangana: Bus driver suffers heart stroke, dies as vehicle overturns

By | Published: 5:44 am

Adilabad: An RTC bus driver was killed on the spot and seven passengers injured as the Hyderabad-bound public transport vehicle overturned after dashing against a tree after he suffered heart stroke on the wheel at Danthanpalli village in Utnoor mandal late on Monday evening.

Utnoor police said that the driver Wagmore Vasanth(50) was resident of Adilabad town. The injured passengers were Rajesh, Veerubai, Praveen, Rajamma, Ramesh and Purushottam belongig to different parts of Telangana.

Vasanth suffered a heart stroke while driving the bus, resulting in collision of the vehicle with roadside tree and instantaneous death for him. The bus turned turtle causing injuries to passengers. The injured were shifted to Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS)-Adilabad. Their medical condition is learned to be critical.

Utnoor DSP David Yesudas rushed to the spot upon learning about the incident. He monitored rescue operation and endured shifting of the injured to a nearby hospital by summoning the 108 ambulamce service.

The bus belonging to Adilabad depot was proceeding to Hyderabad.