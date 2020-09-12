Telangana: Bus rams into hotel, couple injured in Khammam

According to the sources, the air-conditioned bus going to Hyderabad from a town in Odisha was carrying around 21 passengers when the incident took place during wee hours.

Khammam: Passengers onboard a private bus and a hotelier family had a narrow escape as the bus rammed into the hotel cum residence at Nayakangudem in Kusumanchi mandal in the district on Saturday.

According to the sources, the air-conditioned bus going to Hyderabad from a town in Odisha was carrying around 21 passengers when the incident took place during wee hours.

The negligence of the driver who dozed off while driving was said to have caused the accident. The bus hit the road side hotel reducing it to rubble and came to a halt, police said quoting eyewitness accounts.

The 63 year hotelier M Krishna Reddy and his wife Nagamma, who suffered injuries were shifted to local government hospital for treatment.

All the passengers in the bus were said to be safe and the driver of bus ran away soon after the incident. Palair MLA K Upender Reddy visited the spot and took stock of the situation.

