Telangana bypoll: 61.66 pc voter turnout till 3:30 pm in Huzurabad

Hyderabad: Huzurabad assembly constituency in Telangana reported a total voter turnout of 61.66 per cent for the by-poll by 3:30 pm on Saturday, according to the Election Commission.



Voting began at 7 am and will continue till 6:30 pm today.



The result of the by-poll will be announced on November 2. Huzurabad seat fell vacant after former health minister Eatala Rajender resigned from ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and joined the BJP.



On June 12, Rajender had submitted his resignation as Huzurabad MLA after he was sacked from the state Council of Ministers following allegations of land encroachments.

The seat has become a battle of prestige for the ruling TRS and the Opposition alike.