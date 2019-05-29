Telangana: Bypolls to MLC seats to be held on Friday

By | Published: 8:36 pm

Hyderabad: All arrangements have been made for the polling to be held for three MLC seats under local authorities constituencies quota on May 31. Candidates from only two parties – TRS and Congress, remained in the fray in all constituencies, while only three independents are contesting from Warangal seat. While the polling will be held on Friday from 8 am to 4 pm, the counting of votes will be held on June 3 followed by announcement of results.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) also declared a total 2,799 voters to cast their vote in 25 polling stations. Nalgonda local authorities constituency has highest number of 1,086 voters followed by 902 voters in Warangal and 811 voters in Ranga Reddy.

The bypolls are being conducted to three MLC local authorities constituencies which fell vacant following resignation of the sitting MLCs Patnam Narender Reddy, Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy and Konda Murali. Both Narender Reddy and Rajagopal Reddy were elected to the State Legislative Assembly, while Murali quit TRS to join Congress party.

Two candidates each will be contesting from Ranga Reddy and Nalgonda constituencies, while Warangal will have five aspirants including candidates of TRS and Congress in the contest. TRS candidates – former Minister Patnam Mahender Reddy, TRS joint secretary Pochampally Srinivas Reddy and industrialist Tera Chinnappu Reddy filed nominations from Ranga Reddy, Warangal and Nalgonda seats respectively.

Notwithstanding its performance in the recent Lok Sabha polls, the ruling TRS is confident of winning all three MLC seats under local authorities constituencies quota due to its strong presence in rural areas. Majority of the ZPTCs and MPTCs including Zilla Parishad chairpersons belong to the ruling party which could tilt the poll results in its favour in the erstwhile districts of Rangar Reddy, Nalgonda and Warangal.

The Opposition Congress also is exuding confidence to win at least one of the three seats citing its recent win in three Parliamentary constituency. K Uday Mohan Reddy (Ranga Reddy), Komatireddy Laxmi Reddy (Nalgonda) and Engala Venkatram Reddy (Warangal) are contesting the by-elections on behalf of Congress party.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click this link to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.