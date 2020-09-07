Telangana cabinet clears Revenue, other Bills

Cabinet cleared the Telangana Abolition of the Posts of Village Revenue Officers Bill-2020, and the Telangana Rights in Land and Pattadar Pass Books Bill-2020

Hyderabad: The State Cabinet on Monday approved the new Revenue Bill, among others, that would pave the way for bringing in reforms in the Revenue Department, including abolition of the Village Revenue Officer posts across the State.

The meeting, chaired by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao at Pragathi Bhavan on Monday, cleared the Telangana Abolition of the Posts of Village Revenue Officers Bill-2020, and the Telangana Rights in Land and Pattadar Pass Books Bill-2020.

It also approved the amendment Bills pertaining to the Telangana Municipality Act-2019 and the Transfer of Non-Agricultural Property Act-2018 in gram panchayats. All these Bills will be introduced in the Assembly and the Council on Thursday for discussion and approval.

The Telangana GST Act-2017 Amendment Bill and TS-bPASS were also cleared by the Cabinet. Other ordinances passed by the Cabinet include the Telangana State Private Universities Act Amendment Ordinance-2020, the Telangana Disaster and Public Health Emergency Ordinance-2020, the Telangana Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management Bill-2020, and another to increase the retirement age of teachers in AYUSH medical colleges.

The Cabinet also approved the Telangana Court Fees and Suits Valuation Act-1956 Amendment Bill and the Telangana Civil Courts Act-1972 Amendment Bill. It also okayed administrative sanction towards expenditure on the demolition of the old Secretariat buildings and the construction of the new Secretariat complex.

It has accorded administrative sanctions for funds towards constructing Integrated District Office Complexes, besides approving the recommendations of the Telangana State Backward Classes Commission to include 17 new castes in the BC category.

