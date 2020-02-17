Telangana Cabinet decision against CAA unconstitutional: BJP

By | Published: 8:17 pm

Hyderabad: BJP spokesperson K Krishna Saagar Rao on Monday said the State Cabinet’s decision to pass a resolution in the State Assembly against the CAA was “nothing but a minority appeasement tactic and it exposes the ‘copy cat’ decision of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao in blindly following Communist and Congress ideology for electoral expediency.

The Chief Minister’s reference to other States like Kerala, West Bengal, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh only highlights the political bankruptcy of TRS and minority appeasement politics similar to that of Congress and Left parties, he alleged.

“So far, Chandrashekhar Rao hasn’t clarified to the people of Telangana on any substantive and factual reason for his opposition to CAA,” he said, adding that the State Cabinet is a constitutional body and it can’t pass a resolution against a national law passed by the parliament. “BJP considers the resolution passed by the TRS government in the State Cabinet as illegal and unconstitutional,” he said.

