Telangana Cabinet decision to negate CAA is an insult to the Constitution: Piyush Goyal

By | Published: 7:39 pm

Hyderabad: Terming the Telangana State Cabinet decision to pass a resolution in Assembly against the implementation of Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA ) as an insult to the Indian constitution and the parliament, union minister for Railways, Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal demanded that the K Chandrashekhar Rao government withdraw the proposal.

Addressing media here on Tuesday the union minister said that no state could refuse to implement the law passed by both the houses of Parliament. “It is the law of the land and I ask the Telangana government not to politicize the issue for petty politics,” Piyush Goyal said. He accused the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government of playing appeasement politics only to please the Majlis party led by Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi.

“By passing the resolution the TRS reduced its stature, where it is taking instructions from the Majlis,” Piyush Goyal said. Accusing Majlis of instigating muslims in the name of CAA, he called upon Telangana Government not to initiate any steps that would divide the people of the country. “Infact the TRS and the Majlis are misleading the people on CAA. The Act has nothing to do with Indian citizens, he said.

Hoping that the State IT Minister KT Rama Rao would come forward to work in tandem with the Union Government for the development of the state, he said that Narendra Modi’s government has actually increased Railway Budget for Telangana from mere Rs 258 crore in 2014 to Rs 2602 crore in the present budget, he said that the union government believes in “Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas”.

No change in reservation policy

Trashing the claim of the Congress party that the BJP government at the centre is on the verge of scrapping reservations, Piyush Goyal categorically denied any such move. ” The government never opposed reservations in promotions. In fact we are for reservations in promotions for OBCs and also for the Economically Backward classes,” he said.

Accusing TRS and the Majlis of double talk, he wanted to know why Telangana is not implementing reservations for the EBCs but is proposing 12% reservations for Muslims. He also criticized the TRS government in Telangana for implementing several central schemes. “If the state government is ready to do its part like allocating land and contribute its share, we can bring in more Railway projects to the state, he said.

Hindu Terror

Responding to the revelation of former Mumbai Commissioner of Police Rakesh Maria that Lashkar -e -Taiba had planned to project the 26/11 Mumbai attack as the act of Hindu Terrorists , the union minister said that officer should have said so while he was still heading the Mumbai police. “Every one knows that then Home Minister Chidambaram tried to coin the Hindu terror concept. Every one knows that terror has no religion. As a result the people have defeated Congress in 2014 and again in 2019.”

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .