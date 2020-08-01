Telangana: Cabinet meeting on August 5

By | Published: 3:54 pm

Hyderabad: The State Cabinet meeting under the chairmanship of Chier Minsiter K Chandrashekhar Rao will be held on Wednesday at 2 p.m.

The cabinet meeting is expected to discuss, construction of the new Secretariat Complex, cultivation done in accordance with the regulatory farming methods, coronavirus, measures to be implemented in the educational sector against the backdrop of coronavirus and will take decisions accordingly, according to a note issued by the Chief Minister’s Office here on Saturday.

