Telangana Cabinet meeting on Sunday

By | Published: 5:46 pm

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has decided to convene the State Cabinet meeting at 4 p.m. on Sunday.

Instructions were issued to this effect to the Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to make arrangements for holding the Cabinet meeting, according to a communication issued by the CMO here on Saturday.

