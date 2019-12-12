Telangana: Cabinet panel for extending MSP to onion

By | Published: 11:10 pm

Hyderabad: To control the skyrocketing prices of onions in future, the Cabinet Sub-committee on agriculture has proposed extending minimum support price to onion farmers to boost cultivation. A report will be submitted to Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for necessary action.

The Sub-committee attributed the price rise to the import of onions from other States and emphasised the need to increase the production in Telangana. Besides increasing storage capacity for onions, the committee opined that it would facilitate constant monitoring against hoarding and initiating action accordingly.

The committee, comprising Ministers S Niranjan Reddy, Etela Rajender, G Jagadish Reddy, Gangula Kamalakar and Errabelli Dayakar Rao, which met here on Thursday, felt that hoarding of onions by traders in neighbouring States was the prime reason for the spiralling prices.

All measures were being taken to ensure such situation does not recur in future, and efforts were on to offer seeds on subsidy as was being done in the case of other crops, Niranjan Reddy said, adding that the government was taking steps to procure the produce from farmers by offering them minimum support price.

The sub-committee announced that the State government released nearly 93 per cent of funds pertaining to Rythu Bandhu scheme for Kharif. It said the government would complete the disbursement of the amount to farmers over the next couple of weeks.

Officials were directed to prepare an action plan for the propagation of crop colonies by analysing crop patterns in different parts of the State and suggest initiatives for increasing productivity, food processing and distribution.

Principal Secretary for Agriculture C Parthasarathi, Commissioner Rahul Bojja and other officials participated in the meeting.

