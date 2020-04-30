Telangana cabinet to meet on May 5

By | Published: 8:07 pm

Hyderabad: The State Cabinet will meet at 2 pm on May 5 at Pragathi Bhavan here under the chairmanship of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao. Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, in a note issued here on Thursday, said the agenda of the meeting will be informed in due course of time.

The Cabinet meeting is being held two days before the extended lockdown comes to a close on May 7. The Chief Minister had announced at the press conference after the last Cabinet meeting that the government will take stock of the situation in the State on May 5 and take a call on the lockdown issue.

